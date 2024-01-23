SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) Shares Bought by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,543 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC owned 0.37% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $2,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWX. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,986,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,317,000 after purchasing an additional 163,125 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 602.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 1,982,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,109 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 521,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,431,000 after purchasing an additional 25,242 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $20,674,000. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 320,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,155,000 after purchasing an additional 9,331 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWX stock traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $54.06. The stock had a trading volume of 17,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,486. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.09 million, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.79. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 1 year low of $48.73 and a 1 year high of $57.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.18.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

