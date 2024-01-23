SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Shares Purchased by Aspire Private Capital LLC

Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF makes up about 0.9% of Aspire Private Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $2,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 15,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 58,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 10,968 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 644,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,790,000 after acquiring an additional 12,094 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $10,719,000.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GWX traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.51. 51,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,634. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $27.06 and a 1-year high of $32.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.53 million, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.07.

About SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

