SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR) Shares Sold by Aspire Private Capital LLC

Aspire Private Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 304,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,573 shares during the period. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF accounts for 4.1% of Aspire Private Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Aspire Private Capital LLC owned approximately 4.29% of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF worth $12,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 70,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 28,648 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 353,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,571,000 after acquiring an additional 22,510 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period.

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA XLSR traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $46.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,452. The firm has a market cap of $331.25 million, a PE ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.33. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a 52 week low of $37.64 and a 52 week high of $46.62.

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Profile

The SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (XLSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of companies classified within favorable sectors of the S&P 500. XLSR was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

