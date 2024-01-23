Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Receives “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 8,800 ($111.82) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential downside of 9.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SPX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £115 ($146.12) to £111 ($141.04) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

Get Spirax-Sarco Engineering alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SPX

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Stock Up 0.2 %

Insider Activity

Shares of LON:SPX traded up GBX 24 ($0.30) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 9,748 ($123.86). The stock had a trading volume of 101,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,111. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a one year low of GBX 7,900 ($100.38) and a one year high of £123.50 ($156.93). The company has a market capitalization of £7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,408.39, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 9,708.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 9,670.12.

In other news, insider Constance Baroudel acquired 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 9,162 ($116.42) per share, for a total transaction of £27,486 ($34,925.03). In other Spirax-Sarco Engineering news, insider Constance Baroudel bought 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 9,162 ($116.42) per share, with a total value of £27,486 ($34,925.03). Also, insider Nicholas John Anderson bought 1,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 8,911 ($113.23) per share, for a total transaction of £99,981.42 ($127,041.19). Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. The company offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating, curing, cooking, drying, cleaning, sterilizing, space heating, humidifying, vacuum packing, and producing hot water; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.