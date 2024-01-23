Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Realty Capital currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.91.

Spirit Realty Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SRC opened at $42.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.21. Spirit Realty Capital has a 52 week low of $32.22 and a 52 week high of $45.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.61). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $188.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.48 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Spirit Realty Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. This is an increase from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 153.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spirit Realty Capital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRC. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 255.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,037 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 338 tenants operating in 37 industries.

