SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

SSNC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SS&C Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.75.

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $61.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 1.47. SS&C Technologies has a 1-year low of $46.61 and a 1-year high of $64.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.34.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 11.42%. Equities research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.7% during the second quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 4.0% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

