SSI Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

SSI Investment Management LLC cut its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 6.8% of SSI Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. SSI Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $82,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,776,996,000 after purchasing an additional 53,321,234 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,462,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,805,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,979 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,890,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,865,344,000 after purchasing an additional 999,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,241,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,347,635,000 after purchasing an additional 928,057 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $485.26. The company had a trading volume of 965,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,196,370. The company has a market capitalization of $375.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $382.37 and a 1 year high of $487.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $468.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $451.15.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

