Status 24 Hour Volume Hits $7.45 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 23rd. In the last week, Status has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Status token can now be purchased for $0.0368 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a total market capitalization of $142.64 million and approximately $7.45 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005369 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00023565 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00017369 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,276.57 or 0.99982801 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00011640 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81.11 or 0.00206486 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003797 BTC.

About Status

Status (SNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,874,489,619 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,873,212,950.159278 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.03841375 USD and is down -3.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $6,150,548.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.