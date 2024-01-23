SteelPeak Wealth LLC Grows Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) by 67.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,708 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 5,110 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 53.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 169,554 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $12,132,000 after purchasing an additional 59,216 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 79.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,603 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 6,465 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 9.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 96,971 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $7,281,000 after acquiring an additional 8,570 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 35.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 65,109 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 16,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 6.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 44,780 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. 45.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $122.12 on Tuesday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.43 and a twelve month high of $187.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.69 and a beta of 3.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.53. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 26.42%. The business had revenue of $674.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on COIN shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $107.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 97,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.90, for a total transaction of $12,904,568.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 201,744 shares in the company, valued at $26,610,033.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Kathryn Haun sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 112,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,146,707. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 97,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.90, for a total value of $12,904,568.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 201,744 shares in the company, valued at $26,610,033.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,036,306 shares of company stock worth $147,523,080. 33.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Stories

