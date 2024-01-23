SteelPeak Wealth LLC Has $1.75 Million Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC lowered its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,818 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 86.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in PACCAR during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PACCAR during the second quarter worth about $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in PACCAR by 61.9% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in PACCAR during the third quarter worth about $30,000. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $97.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $51.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.92. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $67.48 and a one year high of $98.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.47.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.19 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $3.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.89. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 13.79%.

PCAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.65.

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $2,003,507.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,069,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $172,813.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $2,003,507.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at $8,069,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,221 shares of company stock worth $2,426,915 in the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

