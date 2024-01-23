SteelPeak Wealth LLC Invests $1.66 Million in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 22,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Omnicom Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,744,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,783,537,000 after acquiring an additional 749,118 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Omnicom Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,303,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,083,214,000 after acquiring an additional 337,392 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Omnicom Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,434,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $631,076,000 after acquiring an additional 362,985 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in Omnicom Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,712,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $448,353,000 after acquiring an additional 72,036 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Omnicom Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,553,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $433,203,000 after acquiring an additional 73,922 shares during the period. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OMC opened at $88.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.97. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $99.23. The firm has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 40.70%.

In related news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $252,681.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,171.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OMC shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.00.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

