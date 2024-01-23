SteelPeak Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,157 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPLV. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at about $179,234,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at about $146,369,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8,482.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 984,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,871,000 after purchasing an additional 972,908 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 117.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 539,472 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3,608.1% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 333,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,806,000 after purchasing an additional 324,436 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $62.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.19. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $64.52. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.