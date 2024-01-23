SteelPeak Wealth LLC Lowers Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,903 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 2,088 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,969 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.64, for a total transaction of $247,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,781,653.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.64, for a total transaction of $247,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,781,653.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.46, for a total transaction of $316,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,703 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,161.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,159 shares of company stock worth $4,256,119 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Monday, October 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of EA opened at $137.57 on Tuesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $143.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.11 and its 200-day moving average is $129.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.82.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 20.94%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

