SteelPeak Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 97,599.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,317,196,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,735,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,848,115 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,530,055,000 after purchasing an additional 30,218,452 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 34.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,904 shares during the period. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 86.2% in the second quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 3,512,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NEE. TheStreet lowered NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.86.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

NEE opened at $57.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $117.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.52. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $84.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.55.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.