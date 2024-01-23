SteelPeak Wealth LLC Purchases 16,873 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 114.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,873 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth $202,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 23.9% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth $484,000. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 6.6% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 29.7% during the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DFS. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. HSBC downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.94.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $100.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $79.04 and a 12-month high of $122.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.44.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

