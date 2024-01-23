SteelPeak Wealth LLC Purchases 3,905 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the second quarter worth about $281,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $695,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 385,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income Stock Up 0.3 %

O opened at $55.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.23. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $45.03 and a 52 week high of $68.85. The company has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a PE ratio of 42.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.67). Realty Income had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2565 per share. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 233.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on O. Bank of America lowered shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $69.50 to $67.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.91.

Insider Activity at Realty Income

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $199,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Realty Income Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

