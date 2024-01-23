SteelPeak Wealth LLC Sells 13,234 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,787 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 13,234 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 11,064 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 369.2% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 55,882 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 43,971 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 39,659 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,329 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $33.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.25 and a 200-day moving average of $38.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.36. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.63 and a 12 month high of $51.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 15.15%. On average, equities research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.19%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $44.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com cut BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.91.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

