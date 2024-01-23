SteelPeak Wealth LLC Sells 26,193 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 84.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,193 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% during the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Family Management Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 579.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,331 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO opened at $444.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $428.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $412.54. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.76 and a 1 year high of $445.92. The stock has a market cap of $356.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.