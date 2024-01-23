SteelPeak Wealth LLC Sells 424 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC decreased its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ROP stock opened at $549.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $535.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $507.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $58.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.01. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $416.77 and a twelve month high of $553.40.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.11. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $570.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, October 20th. TD Cowen cut Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $541.07.

Get Our Latest Report on ROP

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total value of $234,772.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,411.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total value of $134,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,877,484.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total transaction of $234,772.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,411.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 979 shares of company stock valued at $500,817 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.