SteelPeak Wealth LLC Sells 4,600 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 25.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in Microchip Technology by 4.7% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 36,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at $1,813,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Microchip Technology by 8.9% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Microchip Technology by 2.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,088,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,939,000 after acquiring an additional 29,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Microchip Technology by 40,120.7% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 11,635 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total transaction of $193,914.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,591.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on MCHP shares. StockNews.com cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.59.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $90.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.67. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $68.75 and a 12 month high of $94.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.35 and a 200 day moving average of $82.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). Microchip Technology had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.439 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.68%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

