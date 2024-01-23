Steem (STEEM) Market Capitalization Tops $93.79 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. During the last week, Steem has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar. One Steem coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000532 BTC on major exchanges. Steem has a market cap of $93.79 million and $11.11 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Steem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,854.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.30 or 0.00165478 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.96 or 0.00573819 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00010250 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00056965 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.81 or 0.00380417 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.64 or 0.00179220 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Steem Profile

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 453,903,767 coins. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Steem is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.