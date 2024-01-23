Stelmine Canada (CVE:STH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.06

Stelmine Canada Ltd. (CVE:STH – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 11412 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
Stelmine Canada Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.63 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.09.
About Stelmine Canada
Stelmine Canada Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, production, development, and operation of mining properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. It holds 100% interests in the Courcy project comprising 165 claims covering an area of 86 square kilometers located in Fermont, Quebec; Mercator project, which comprise 1095 claims that covers an area of 561 square kilometers located within the extension of the Opinaca metasedimentary basin in the Caniapiscau district; Joubert property comprising 103 claims that covers an area of 55 kilometers located in Quebec; Trieste property comprising 14 claims located in Quebec; and Ilnu property comprising 82 claims located in Quebec.
See Also
