Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Trading Down 4.1%

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) dropped 4.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $73.25 and last traded at $73.50. Approximately 59,793 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 339,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Down 6.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.16.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 22.58%. The firm had revenue of $560.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.60 million. Equities analysts expect that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at $596,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at about $875,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at about $10,167,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at about $1,201,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 11.3% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 467,659 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,364,000 after purchasing an additional 47,327 shares during the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

