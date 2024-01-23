STF Management LP Acquires 2,691 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

STF Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 155.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,421 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the quarter. STF Management LP’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 100,845.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 349,922,048 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $45,384,890,000 after purchasing an additional 349,575,404 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 7.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,779,074 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,343,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,474 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,802,596 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,758,246,000 after acquiring an additional 149,746 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,638,706 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,768,940,000 after acquiring an additional 726,005 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,936,503 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $768,078,000 after purchasing an additional 127,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.46, for a total value of $316,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,161.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.46, for a total value of $316,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,161.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total value of $140,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,127,916.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,159 shares of company stock valued at $4,256,119. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of EA stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.97. 650,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,363,830. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $143.47. The company has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.93.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EA

Electronic Arts Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.