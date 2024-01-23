STF Management LP Acquires Shares of 7,206 The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

STF Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,206 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trade Desk Price Performance

NASDAQ TTD traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,750,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,991,268. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.21 and a fifty-two week high of $91.85. The company has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.93 and its 200 day moving average is $76.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Trade Desk had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $493.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.94 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total value of $204,381.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,426.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total transaction of $173,712.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 660,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,877,398.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total transaction of $204,381.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,426.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,614 shares of company stock valued at $8,052,418 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.20 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet cut Trade Desk from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.81.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

