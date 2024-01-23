STF Management LP Buys 10,828 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

STF Management LP raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 153.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,898 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,828 shares during the quarter. STF Management LP’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 21.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,044,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $139,086,000 after buying an additional 356,385 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 247.3% in the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 13,713 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 9,765 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at about $431,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 117,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,951,000 after purchasing an additional 16,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 9,746 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:MU traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $87.43. 10,543,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,519,868. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.76 and a twelve month high of $89.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.73 and a 200 day moving average of $72.47. The stock has a market cap of $95.74 billion, a PE ratio of -13.99 and a beta of 1.28.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.32%.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total value of $508,620.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 695,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,530,452.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total value of $508,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,437 shares in the company, valued at $50,530,452.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 247,228 shares of company stock worth $19,785,171 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.95.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.