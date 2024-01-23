STF Management LP Buys 1,117 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

STF Management LP boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 163.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the quarter. STF Management LP’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,860,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,243,791,000 after acquiring an additional 113,806 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,702,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,369,105,000 after buying an additional 53,213 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 64.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,599,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,331,021,000 after buying an additional 1,415,329 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,287,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $845,692,000 after buying an additional 182,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,247,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $830,035,000 after buying an additional 51,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL traded down $7.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $394.45. 320,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,359. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $295.80 and a 52 week high of $438.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $394.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $400.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total value of $9,413,219.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 766,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,486,444.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total value of $4,681,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 801,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,511,710.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total value of $9,413,219.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 766,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,486,444.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $416.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $447.00 to $461.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $505.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $475.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $395.89.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ODFL

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.