STF Management LP Buys 1,478 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

STF Management LP grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 157.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. STF Management LP’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,205,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,984,000 after buying an additional 617,287 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 462.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,345,000 after purchasing an additional 445,200 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 507.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 477,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,557,000 after purchasing an additional 398,954 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,163,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 706,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,676,000 after buying an additional 209,757 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $510.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $463.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Benchmark cut their price target on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $481.33.

Charter Communications Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ CHTR traded up $4.43 on Tuesday, hitting $377.58. 450,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 983,373. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $315.02 and a 52-week high of $458.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $385.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $408.10.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Charter Communications

In related news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 83,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.82, for a total transaction of $34,496,555.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Featured Stories

