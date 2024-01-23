STF Management LP Buys 601 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

STF Management LP lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 156.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the quarter. STF Management LP’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $568,266,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,597,000 after buying an additional 635,416 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 101,509.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 531,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $448,531,000 after acquiring an additional 530,893 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $470,900,000 after acquiring an additional 386,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,077.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 122,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,912,000 after acquiring an additional 112,008 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total value of $186,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,496.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total value of $186,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,496.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $954.69, for a total value of $4,773,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,590.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,413 shares of company stock valued at $18,987,722 over the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ORLY. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,060.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,020.27.

ORLY stock traded down $17.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,018.43. 252,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,736. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $966.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $946.85. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $767.27 and a 12 month high of $1,039.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 152.96% and a net margin of 14.86%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

