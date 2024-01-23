STF Management LP Grows Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

STF Management LP boosted its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 145.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares during the period. STF Management LP’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Marriott International during the third quarter worth $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Marriott International in the second quarter worth about $29,000. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $119,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at $586,753.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MAR traded down $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $236.28. The company had a trading volume of 651,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,526. The company has a market cap of $69.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $217.21 and its 200 day moving average is $204.25. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.56 and a 52 week high of $238.30.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5,862.15%. On average, research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 22.03%.

Marriott International announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.