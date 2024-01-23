STF Management LP Grows Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

STF Management LP raised its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 156.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares during the quarter. STF Management LP’s holdings in Paychex were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 98,060.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,093,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $681,714,000 after buying an additional 6,087,596 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 102,768.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533,137 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Paychex by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,823,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,105,599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253,202 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Paychex by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,331,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,849,000 after purchasing an additional 927,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,896,000. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Stock Performance

Paychex stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.92. 709,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,518,857. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $44.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.96. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $104.09 and a one year high of $129.70.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.37% and a net margin of 31.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PAYX. Argus raised their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (down previously from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Paychex

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In related news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $1,920,353.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,829.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Paychex

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.