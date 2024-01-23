STF Management LP Grows Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

STF Management LP grew its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 164.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Booking makes up about 1.0% of STF Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. STF Management LP’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 98,894.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,736,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,895,257,000 after buying an additional 17,718,899 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Booking by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 788,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,124,887,000 after purchasing an additional 28,310 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,068,137,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 346,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $936,967,000 after purchasing an additional 12,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.9% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 314,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $849,672,000 after purchasing an additional 8,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total transaction of $3,494,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,657,571.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,767 shares of company stock valued at $12,257,819 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BKNG. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,580.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $3,600.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, November 6th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,650.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,550.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Booking from $3,080.00 to $3,610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,555.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $2.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3,503.30. The stock had a trading volume of 110,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,991. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $2,289.69 and a one year high of $3,669.66. The company has a market capitalization of $122.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,362.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,133.07.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. Booking’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $53.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

