STF Management LP Increases Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

STF Management LP boosted its holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 164.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,073 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the quarter. STF Management LP's holdings in Seagen were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Seagen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,065,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Seagen by 836.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,069,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $398,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,180 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Seagen by 7.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,041,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,317,568,000 after purchasing an additional 850,697 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Seagen by 7,830.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 848,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,305,000 after purchasing an additional 837,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Seagen by 76.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,580,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $320,069,000 after purchasing an additional 685,883 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Seagen

In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $1,874,016.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,081,885.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Seagen news, CEO David R. Epstein sold 10,620 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.01, for a total value of $2,262,166.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,096,739.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $1,874,016.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,081,885.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.00.

Seagen Stock Performance

SGEN remained flat at $228.74 during trading on Tuesday. 86 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,478,439. The company has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.04 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $223.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.35. Seagen Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.77 and a 52 week high of $228.96.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $648.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.10 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 32.61% and a negative return on equity of 28.06%. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.03) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Featured Stories

