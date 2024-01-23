STF Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

STF Management LP raised its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 154.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,653 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 2.0% of STF Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. STF Management LP’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.79.

PepsiCo Trading Up 1.6 %

PepsiCo stock traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,440,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,059,483. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.78.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

