STF Management LP Purchases 2,765 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

STF Management LP increased its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 164.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,451 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the quarter. STF Management LP’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 322.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Cadence Design Systems stock traded down $1.18 on Tuesday, reaching $294.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 892,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,107. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.49 and a twelve month high of $299.96. The company has a market cap of $80.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.25, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $270.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDNS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.67.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, Director Mark Adams sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $96,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,485.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark Adams sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $96,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,485.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 6,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,687,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,750 shares of company stock worth $18,243,614. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

