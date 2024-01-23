STF Management LP Purchases 3,920 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

STF Management LP raised its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 159.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,379 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the quarter. STF Management LP’s holdings in DexCom were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 33.5% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 379 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 139.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on DXCM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of DexCom from $160.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of DexCom from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.19.

DexCom Trading Down 1.7 %

DXCM traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $127.03. 1,137,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,587,117. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.08 billion, a PE ratio of 142.08, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.75 and a 52-week high of $139.55.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.64 million. DexCom had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In other DexCom news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total transaction of $192,249.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,117,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other DexCom news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total value of $192,249.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,250 shares in the company, valued at $6,117,885. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.66, for a total transaction of $46,122.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,943,101.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,117 shares of company stock valued at $7,284,034. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.