STF Management LP Raises Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

STF Management LP raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 169.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 43,132 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 1.3% of STF Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. STF Management LP’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Intel in the second quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 396.4% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 146.7% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the third quarter valued at $30,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intel in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Intel in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.69.

INTC stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.55. 20,747,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,142,488. The company has a market cap of $204.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.75, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.99. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.73 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -125.00%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

