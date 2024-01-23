STF Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

STF Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 168.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the quarter. STF Management LP’s holdings in Cintas were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Cintas by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Cintas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Cintas by 321.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 1,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $551.00 to $590.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $559.50.

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total transaction of $5,834,198.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,522,608.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTAS stock traded up $1.67 on Tuesday, reaching $603.20. The company had a trading volume of 87,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,062. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $572.43 and a 200-day moving average of $526.54. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $425.00 and a 12 month high of $607.79. The stock has a market cap of $61.15 billion, a PE ratio of 43.80, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.28.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.12. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

