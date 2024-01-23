Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO)

Research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 31.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SLNO. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Soleno Therapeutics from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Soleno Therapeutics from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

Shares of SLNO stock opened at $48.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.70 and its 200 day moving average is $20.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.91 and a beta of -1.54. Soleno Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $48.22.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.33). On average, equities analysts predict that Soleno Therapeutics will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO James H. Mackaness sold 3,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $105,171.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,247.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Bhatnagar Anish sold 25,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $696,387.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,605 shares in the company, valued at $4,436,967.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James H. Mackaness sold 3,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total transaction of $105,171.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,247.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,243 shares of company stock worth $7,017,328 over the last 90 days. 28.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 10.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 5,312 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,365,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,563,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $39,160,000.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

