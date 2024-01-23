Stifel Nicolaus Boosts H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Price Target to $115.00

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of H.B. Fuller from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of H.B. Fuller from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.25.

Shares of FUL stock opened at $77.71 on Friday. H.B. Fuller has a one year low of $62.57 and a one year high of $83.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.54.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $903.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. H.B. Fuller’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that H.B. Fuller will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FUL. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 9,960 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in H.B. Fuller during the 1st quarter valued at $3,396,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in H.B. Fuller during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in H.B. Fuller during the 3rd quarter valued at $701,000. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

