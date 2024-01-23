Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Price Target to $52.00

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 55.22% from the stock’s previous close.

NOG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.10.

Shares of NYSE NOG traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.50. 606,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,189,880. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $43.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.39.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.03). Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 49.08% and a net margin of 38.96%. The business had revenue of $313.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $52,367.04. Following the transaction, the president now owns 58,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,188,731.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $52,367.04. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 58,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,188,731.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $133,612.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,825 shares in the company, valued at $7,867,994.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,772 shares of company stock worth $209,680. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

