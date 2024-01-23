Stifel Nicolaus Raises W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Price Target to $7.90

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $7.60 to $7.90 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 171.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W&T Offshore in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WTI

W&T Offshore Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of WTI stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,526,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,631,460. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.24. The company has a market cap of $426.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.61. W&T Offshore has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $6.68.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). W&T Offshore had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $142.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W&T Offshore

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 243.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,557 shares in the last quarter. 39.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About W&T Offshore

(Get Free Report)

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. W&T Offshore, Inc was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.