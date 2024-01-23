Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for January 23rd (ALKT, AMPH, BE, BILL, BLMN, CAKE, CNP, COIN, CVX, EGY)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, January 23rd:

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $27.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $23.00.

Get Alkami Technology Inc alerts:

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE)

was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a hold rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $9.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $12.00.

BILL (NYSE:BILL) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $75.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $80.00.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $26.00 price target on the stock.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. The firm currently has $33.00 price target on the stock.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an outperform rating to an in-line rating. The firm currently has $30.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $29.00.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. They currently have $80.00 target price on the stock.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) was downgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has $150.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $170.00.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $35.50 price target on the stock.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $86.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $105.00.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Stephens currently has $240.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $226.00.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.