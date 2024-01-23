Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN)

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 23,122 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 82% compared to the typical daily volume of 12,685 call options.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SCEP Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter valued at $14,460,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 261.6% in the fourth quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 499,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,466,000 after buying an additional 361,600 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 9,825.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 234,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 232,086 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 110,682 shares during the period. Finally, Elevatus Welath Management bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,971,000.

Get Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Price Performance

Shares of YINN traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.86. The stock had a trading volume of 7,572,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,086,249. The firm has a market cap of $292.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.90. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $73.55.

About Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.