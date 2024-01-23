Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM)

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 4,573 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 73% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,644 call options.
Vroom Stock Performance
Vroom stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,616,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,029,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.23. Vroom has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $2.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day moving average is $1.10.
Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.18). Vroom had a negative return on equity of 80.07% and a negative net margin of 23.01%. The business had revenue of $235.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.90 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vroom will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRM. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vroom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vroom in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vroom by 85.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 10,090 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Vroom in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Vroom in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 25.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Vroom Company Profile
Vroom, Inc operates an end-to-end ecommerce platform for buying and selling vehicles. The company operates through three segments: Ecommerce, Wholesale, and Retail Financing segments. It also offers digital retailing services to dealers, automotive financial services companies, and others in the automotive industry; and vehicle financing solutions.
