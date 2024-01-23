Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM)

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 4,573 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 73% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,644 call options.

Vroom Stock Performance

Vroom stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,616,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,029,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.23. Vroom has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $2.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day moving average is $1.10.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.18). Vroom had a negative return on equity of 80.07% and a negative net margin of 23.01%. The business had revenue of $235.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.90 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vroom will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas H. Shortt sold 47,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total transaction of $25,396.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,172,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,333.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRM. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vroom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vroom in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vroom by 85.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 10,090 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Vroom in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Vroom in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 25.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vroom, Inc operates an end-to-end ecommerce platform for buying and selling vehicles. The company operates through three segments: Ecommerce, Wholesale, and Retail Financing segments. It also offers digital retailing services to dealers, automotive financial services companies, and others in the automotive industry; and vehicle financing solutions.

