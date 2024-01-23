StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Coffee Trading Down 4.5 %

NASDAQ JVA opened at $1.06 on Friday. Coffee has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $2.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.03.

Get Coffee alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JVA. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coffee by 186.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 349,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 227,147 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Coffee by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Coffee during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Coffee during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Coffee by 78.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter.

About Coffee

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.