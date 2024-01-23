StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CORR stock opened at $0.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.68. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Get CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust alerts:

Institutional Trading of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 80,730.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,267,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000,000 after purchasing an additional 16,247,817 shares in the last quarter. 8.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates or leases regulated natural gas transmission and distribution lines and crude oil gathering, storage and transmission pipelines and associated rights-of-way.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.