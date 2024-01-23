StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LL Flooring (NYSE:LL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
LL Flooring Stock Down 3.1 %
Shares of NYSE LL opened at $2.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.45. The firm has a market cap of $88.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.02. LL Flooring has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.19.
LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LL Flooring had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 34.68%. The business had revenue of $215.85 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On LL Flooring
LL Flooring Company Profile
LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hard-surface flooring including, waterproof hybrid resilient, waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand names.
