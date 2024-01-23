StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LL Flooring (NYSE:LL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

LL Flooring Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE LL opened at $2.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.45. The firm has a market cap of $88.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.02. LL Flooring has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Get LL Flooring alerts:

LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LL Flooring had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 34.68%. The business had revenue of $215.85 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LL Flooring

LL Flooring Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in LL Flooring by 66.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in LL Flooring by 129.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in LL Flooring by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of LL Flooring in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LL Flooring in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hard-surface flooring including, waterproof hybrid resilient, waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LL Flooring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LL Flooring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.