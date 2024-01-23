StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
SemiLEDs Stock Down 7.1 %
LEDS opened at $1.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.68. SemiLEDs has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.
SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 46.78% and a negative return on equity of 166.93%. The company had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter.
SemiLEDs Company Profile
SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.
