StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Stock Down 7.1 %

LEDS opened at $1.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.68. SemiLEDs has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 46.78% and a negative return on equity of 166.93%. The company had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SemiLEDs Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SemiLEDs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SemiLEDs by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 15,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of SemiLEDs in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.

