StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:STRM opened at $0.38 on Friday. Streamline Health Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $2.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $22.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.13 million for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 81.36% and a negative return on equity of 29.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 3,400,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

