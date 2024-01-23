StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Streamline Health Solutions Price Performance
NASDAQ:STRM opened at $0.38 on Friday. Streamline Health Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $2.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $22.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.
Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.13 million for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 81.36% and a negative return on equity of 29.25%.
Institutional Trading of Streamline Health Solutions
Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile
Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.
